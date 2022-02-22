Calamos Dynamic Convertible andome Fund (CCD) falls 3.59% to Close at $25.25 on February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CCD - Market Data & News Trade

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ: CCD), a Naperville, Illinois, company, fell to close at $25.25 Tuesday after losing $0.94 (3.59%) on volume of 102,511 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $26.38 to a low of $25.25 while Calamos Dynamic Convertible andome Fund’s market cap now stands at $618,485,898.

About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities. The fund also invests through derivatives such as options. It employs fundamental analysis with a top-down global macroeconomic approach to create its portfolio.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

