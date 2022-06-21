Calamos Convertible and Highome Fund (CHY) Moves Down in Pre-Market Trading for June 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CHY - Market Data & News Trade

Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHY) is active in pre-market trading today, June 21, with shares falling 6.41% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 30.92% year-to-date and posted 6.60% lower over the last 5 days.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Calamos Convertible and Highome Fund visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 04:01:59 est.

About Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund

The Fund seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds.

To get more information on Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Calamos Convertible and High Income Fund's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Investors Must Understand 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan 'Goldilocks' Stocks Will Define This Decade What You Need To Know About Bear Markets Is Your iPhone Already Obsolete?