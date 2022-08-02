Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Up 6.80% for August 2

Today, Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) gained $3.13 to finish the day Tuesday at $49.17.

The company began the day at $45.60 and shares fluctuated between $49.27 and $45.17 with 5,661,424 shares trading hands.

Caesars Entertainment is averaging 3,561,810 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have shed 50.78% YTD.

Caesars Entertainment expects its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

About Caesars Entertainment Inc

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe® and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations, with a focus on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework.

