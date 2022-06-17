Caesars Entertainment (CZR) Rises in Active Trading for June 17

Caesars Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:CZR) shares have risen 5.26% today on 4,539,386 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 4,136,877 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $39.65 the company has a 50 day moving average of $51.52.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

Caesars Entertainment is down 59.72% so far this year.

About Caesars Entertainment Inc

Caesars Entertainment, Inc. is the largest casino-entertainment company in the U.S. and one of the world's most diversified casino-entertainment providers. Since its beginning in Reno, Nevada, in 1937, Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has grown through development of new resorts, expansions and acquisitions. Caesars Entertainment, Inc.'s resorts operate primarily under the Caesars®, Harrah's®, Horseshoe® and Eldorado® brand names. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. offers diversified amenities and one-of-a-kind destinations, with a focus on building loyalty and value with its guests through a unique combination of impeccable service, operational excellence and technology leadership. Caesars is committed to its employees, suppliers, communities and the environment through its PEOPLE PLANET PLAY framework.

