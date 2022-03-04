Cae (CAE) falls 2.72% to Close at $26.50 on March 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CAE - Market Data & News Trade

Cae Inc. (NYSE: CAE), a Saint Laurent, Quebec, company, fell to close at $26.50 Friday after losing $0.74 (2.72%) on volume of 198,530 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $26.97 to a low of $26.28 while Cae’s market cap now stands at $8,400,071,972.

About Cae Inc.

CAE Inc. is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, the company continues to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. The company is the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. Testament to its customers' ongoing needs for its solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. The company has the broadest global presence in its industry, with approximately 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

