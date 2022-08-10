Cae (CAE) Down 16.74% for August 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CAE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Cae Inc. (NYSE:CAE) traded 16.74% down on August 10 to close at $21.48.

984,930 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 174,525 shares.

Cae is up 2.22% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

About Cae Inc.

CAE Inc. is a high technology company, at the leading edge of digital immersion, providing solutions to make the world a safer place. Backed by a record of more than 70 years of industry firsts, the company continues to reimagine the customer experience and revolutionize training and operational support solutions in civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare. The company is the partner of choice to customers worldwide who operate in complex, high-stakes and largely regulated environments, where successful outcomes are critical. Testament to its customers' ongoing needs for its solutions, over 60 percent of CAE's revenue is recurring in nature. The company has the broadest global presence in its industry, with approximately 10,000 employees, 160 sites and training locations in over 35 countries.

