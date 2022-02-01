Cadiz (CDZI) falls 3.20% to Close at $2.72 on February 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CDZI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Cadiz Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: CDZI) stock fell $0.09, accounting for a 3.20% decrease. Cadiz opened at $2.81 before trading between $2.92 and $2.68 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Cadiz’s market cap fall to $118,744,780 on 147,852 shares -below their 30-day average of 283,236.

About Cadiz Inc.

Founded in 1983, Cadiz Inc. is a California business dedicated to sustainable water and agricultural projects. The company owns 70 square miles of property with significant water resources in Southern California and is the largest agricultural operation in San Bernardino, California, where Cadiz has sustainably farmed since the 1980s. Cadiz is also partnering with public water agencies to implement the Cadiz Water Project, which was named a Top 10 Infrastructure Project and over two phases will create a new water supply for approximately 400,000 people and make available up to 1 million acre-feet of new groundwater storage capacity for the region. Guided by a holistic land management plan, Cadiz is dedicated to pursuing sustainable projects and practicing responsible stewardship of our land, water and agricultural resources.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

