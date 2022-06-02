Cadiz (CDZI) Climbs 6.28% on June 2

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CDZI - Market Data & News Trade

Cadiz Inc. (NASDAQ: CDZI) shares moved 6.28%, or $0.12 per share, as on 11:48:33 est today. Opening the day at $2.06, 21,122 shares of Cadiz exchanged hands and the stock has ranged between $2.04 and $1.91.

Already this year the company is down 50.52%.

Cadiz expects its next earnings on 2022-08-12.

About Cadiz Inc.

Founded in 1983, Cadiz Inc. is a California business dedicated to sustainable water and agricultural projects. The company owns 70 square miles of property with significant water resources in Southern California and is the largest agricultural operation in San Bernardino, California, where Cadiz has sustainably farmed since the 1980s. Cadiz is also partnering with public water agencies to implement the Cadiz Water Project, which was named a Top 10 Infrastructure Project and over two phases will create a new water supply for approximately 400,000 people and make available up to 1 million acre-feet of new groundwater storage capacity for the region. Guided by a holistic land management plan, Cadiz is dedicated to pursuing sustainable projects and practicing responsible stewardship of our land, water and agricultural resources.

