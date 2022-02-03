Cadence Design Systems, (CDNS) falls 4.38% in Light Trading on February 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CDNS - Market Data & News Trade

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS), a San Jose, California, company, fell to close at $146.42 Thursday after losing $6.71 (4.38%) on volume of 1,529,303 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $151.47 to a low of $145.76 while Cadence Design Systems,’s market cap now stands at $40,578,985,220.

About Cadence Design Systems, Inc.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. is a pivotal leader in electronic design, building upon more than 30 years of computational software expertise. The company applies its underlying Intelligent System Design strategy to deliver software, hardware and IP that turn design concepts into reality. Cadence customers are the world's most innovative companies, delivering extraordinary electronic products from chips to boards to systems for the most dynamic market applications, including consumer, hyperscale computing, 5G communications, automotive, mobile, aerospace, industrial and healthcare. For six years in a row, Fortune magazine has named Cadence one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

