Cactus Inc - Class A (WHD) gains 2.9330% for July 09

Cactus Inc - Class A (NYSE: WHD) shares gained 2.9330% to end trading Friday at $38.61 per share - a net change of $1.1. Shares traded between $38.83 and $37.70 throughout the day.

Cactus designs, manufactures, sells and rents a range of highly engineered wellhead and pressure control equipment. Its products are sold and rented principally for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells and are utilized during the drilling, completion and production phases of its customers' wells. In addition, it provides ?eld services for all its products and rental items to assist with the installation, maintenance and handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment. Cactus operates service centers in the United States, which are strategically located in the key oil and gas producing regions, including the Permian, Marcellus, Utica, Haynesville, Eagle Ford, Bakken, and SCOOP/STACK, among other areas, and in Eastern Australia.

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

