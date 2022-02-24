Caci - Registered Shares (CACI) gains 4.46% to Close at $257.26 on February 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CACI - Market Data & News Trade

Caci International Inc. - Registered Shares - Class A (NYSE: CACI), a Arlington, Virginia, company, gained to close at $257.26 Thursday after gaining $10.98 (4.46%) on volume of 235,187 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $258.53 to a low of $240.02 while Caci - Registered Shares’s market cap now stands at $6,021,322,083.

Caci - Registered Shares currently has roughly 20000 employees.

About Caci International Inc. - Registered Shares - Class A

CACI’s approximately 23,000 talented employees are vigilant in providing the unique expertise and distinctive technology that address its customers’ greatest enterprise and mission challenges. The Company's culture based on a good character, innovation, and excellence drives its success and earns recognition as a Fortune World’s Most Admired Company. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, the Russell 1000 Index, and the S&P MidCap 400 Index, the Company consistently deliver strong shareholder value.

Visit Caci International Inc. - Registered Shares - Class A’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Caci International Inc. - Registered Shares - Class A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Caci International Inc. - Registered Shares - Class A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles