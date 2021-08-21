Cabot Oil & Gas (COG) falls 1.17% for August 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange COG - Market Data & News Trade

Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE: COG) shares fell 1.17%, or $0.17 per share, to close Friday at $14.42. After opening the day at $14.45, shares of Cabot Oil & Gas fluctuated between $14.69 and $14.37. 6,032,415 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 5,871,296. Friday's activity brought Cabot Oil & Gas’s market cap to $5,763,157,490.

Cabot Oil & Gas is headquartered in Houston, Texas..

About Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation is an independent oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas properties exclusively onshore in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the Company had approximately 13.7 Tcfe of total proved reserves. Cabot’s 2020 net production was 100% natural gas from the Marcellus Shale in northeastern Pennsylvania. The Company’s success in developing abundant unconventional supplies of natural gas helps to support the goal of reducing total greenhouse gas emissions while achieving energy independence in the United States.

Visit Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Cabot Oil & Gas Corp. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Federal Trade Commission Sharpens Antitrust Fight Against Facebook Deere Beats Fiscal Q3 Earnings Estimates; Raises Full-Year Forecast COVID-19 Anxiety at Highest Level Since Winter: AP-NORC Poll $560 Billion Wiped Off China Stock Markets This Week Amid Regulatory Crackdowns