Cabot (CBT) Gains 10.49% on November 10

Today Cabot Corp. (NYSE: CBT) is trading 10.49% up.

The latest price, as of 11:50:54 est, was $72.74. Cabot has risen $6.85 so far today.

128,814 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Cabot has moved YTD 18.03%. The company is set to release earnings on 2023-01-30.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Cabot visit the company profile.

About Cabot Corp.

Cabot Corporation is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. The company is a leading provider of carbon black, specialty carbons, activated carbon, elastomer composites, inkjet colorants, masterbatches and conductive compounds, fumed silica and aerogel.

