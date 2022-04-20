Cable One (CABO) Loses 1.11% for April 20

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CABO - Market Data & News Trade

Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading lower 1.11% to $1399.39 on April 20.

41,310 shares were traded today while the 30-day daily average of 32,761 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 19.61% so far in 2022.

The company's stock has moved over the past twelve months.

About Cable One Inc

Cable One, Inc. is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 950,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight® and Clearwave® brands. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business and Clearwave provide scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

