Cable One (CABO) falls 0.94% in Active Trading on January 11

Cable One Inc (NYSE: CABO) shares fell 0.94%, or $15.32 per share, to close Tuesday at $1616.69. After opening the day at $1625.99, shares of Cable One fluctuated between $1626.86 and $1601.12. 61,356 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 33,355. Tuesday's activity brought Cable One’s market cap to $9,773,655,744.

Cable One is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona..

About Cable One Inc

Cable One, Inc. is a leading broadband communications provider serving more than 950,000 residential and business customers in 21 states through its Sparklight® and Clearwave® brands. Sparklight provides consumers with a wide array of connectivity and entertainment services, including high-speed internet and advanced Wi-Fi solutions, cable television and phone service. Sparklight Business and Clearwave provide scalable and cost-effective products for businesses ranging in size from small to mid-market, in addition to enterprise, wholesale and carrier customers.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

