Cabaletta Bio (CABA) drops 11.19% to Close at $11.98 on November 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CABA - Market Data & News Trade

Cabaletta Bio Inc (NASDAQ: CABA) shares dropped 11.19%, or $1.51 per share, to close Friday at $11.98. After opening the day at $13.57, shares of Cabaletta Bio fluctuated between $13.57 and $11.38. 187,587 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 186,631. Friday's activity brought Cabaletta Bio’s market cap to $339,413,023.

About Cabaletta Bio Inc

Cabaletta Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies, and exploring their potential to provide a deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatment, for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The Cabaletta Approach to selective B cell Ablation (CABA) platform, in combination with Cabaletta's proprietary technology, utilizes Chimeric AutoAntibody Receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate only specific autoantibody-producing B cells while sparing normal antibody-producing B cells, which are essential for human health. The Company's lead product candidate, DSG3-CAART, is being evaluated in the DesCAARTes™ phase 1 clinical trial as a potential treatment for patients with mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, a prototypical B cell-mediated autoimmune disease. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation for DSG3-CAART in May 2020. The Company's lead preclinical product candidate, MuSK-CAART, is in IND-enabling studies and is designed as a potential treatment for patients with MuSK-associated myasthenia gravis.

Visit Cabaletta Bio Inc’s profile for more information.

The Daily Fix

Here's a trending selection from our newsletter, The Daily Fix, that captured readers' attention. Click here to subscribe and get The Daily Fix delivered right to your inbox.

Dismiss Gold at Your Peril

Back in December 1997, the Financial Times ran a now-infamous article titled “Death of Gold.”

In it, the author Kenneth Gooding claimed that as an investment, “Gold is a goner.” He said the crises of the previous 10 years — the 1987 stock market crash, the Gulf War, Asia’s financial meltdown — had not resulted in higher demand, as one might expect. Gold was now a “mere metal” and a “bad investment,” Gooding concluded.

[More]

Verizon FiOS Braces for Altice Optimum Market Entry

It looks like we are getting ready to see another competitive battle. This time it is in New York and the tri-state market. Altice USA (ATUS) is getting ready to go into direct competition with Verizon (VZ) FiOS, according to Altice CEO Dexter Goei. Today, Altice reaches 1.26 million people and is planning on reaching 1.5 million by end of 2021. Goei says Altice is planning to move into the Verizon FiOS market area by expanding its network by another million next year.

This sounds like big news and a real competitive threat to Verizon FiOS. Yes, a battle is brewing, but the real question is, will this really matter much to either Verizon, Altice, their customers, investors or the entire industry?

[More]

CVS Health To Close 900 US Stores Over Next Three Years

CVS Health will close about 900 US stores over the next three years as part of a larger shift away from retail and toward healthcare services.

[More]

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Cabaletta Bio Inc and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Cabaletta Bio Inc’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

CVS Health To Close 900 US Stores Over Next Three Years Dismiss Gold at Your Peril Novo Nordisk To Acquire Dicerna Pharmaceuticals for $3.3 Billion Verizon FiOS Braces for Altice Optimum Market Entry: Jeff Kagan