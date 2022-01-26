C.H. Robinson Worldwide, (CHRW) falls 2.27% for January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange CHRW - Market Data & News Trade

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW), a Eden Prairie, Minnesota, company, fell to close at $105.14 Tuesday after losing $2.44 (2.27%) on volume of 1,056,504 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $107.50 to a low of $104.48 while C.H. Robinson Worldwide,’s market cap now stands at $13,666,881,755.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

C.H. Robinson solves logistics problems for companies across the globe and across industries, from the simple to the most complex. With $21 billion in freight under management and 19 million shipments annually, C.H. Robinson is one of the world's largest logistics platforms. Its global suite of services accelerates trade to seamlessly deliver the products and goods that drive the world's economy. With the combination of its multimodal transportation management system and expertise, the company uses its information advantage to deliver smarter solutions for its more than 105,000 customers and 73,000 contract carriers. Its technology is built by and for supply chain experts to bring faster, more meaningful improvements to its customers' businesses.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

