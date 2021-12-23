Byline (BY) falls 0.67% to Close at $26.58 on December 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BY - Market Data & News Trade

Byline Bancorp Inc (NYSE: BY) shares fell 0.67%, or $0.18 per share, to close Wednesday at $26.58. After opening the day at $26.37, shares of Byline fluctuated between $26.77 and $26.29. 90,059 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 138,339. Wednesday's activity brought Byline’s market cap to $1,002,368,480.

Byline is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois..

About Byline Bancorp Inc

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company for Byline Bank, a full service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors, and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $6.4 billion in assets and operates more than 40 full service branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and retail banking products and services including small ticket equipment leasing solutions and is one of the top five Small Business Administration lenders in the United States.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

