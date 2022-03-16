BWX (BWXT) Drops 2.61% on March 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BWXT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE: BWXT) fell 2.61% Wednesday.

As of 11:51:09 est, BWX is currently sitting at $51.56 and dropped $1.38 so far today.

BWX has moved 20.43% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 11.04% based on the prior day’s close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-02.

About BWX Technologies Inc

Headquartered in Lynchburg, Virginia, BWX Technologies Inc. provides safe and effective nuclear solutions for national security, clean energy, environmental remediation, nuclear medicine and space exploration. With approximately 6,700 employees, BWXT has 12 major operating sites in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, BWXT joint ventures provide management and operations at more than a dozen U.S. Department of Energy and NASA facilities.

