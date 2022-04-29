Business First Bancshares (BFST) Loses 3.99% for April 29

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BFST - Market Data & News Trade

Business First Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) shares moved 3.99% today on 36,574 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 27,694 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $22.16 the company has a 50 day moving average of $23.96.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-07-26.

Business First Bancshares is down 18.11% so far this year.

About Business First Bancshares Inc.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, formerly known as Business First Bank, operates 43 banking centers in markets across Louisiana and in the Dallas, Texas area. b1BANK provides commercial and personal banking, treasury management and wealth solutions services to small to midsize businesses and their owners and employees.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

