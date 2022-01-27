Business First Bancshares (BFST) falls 2.20% to Close at $27.16 on January 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BFST - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Business First Bancshares Inc. Inc’s (NASDAQ: BFST) stock fell $0.61, accounting for a 2.20% decrease. Business First Bancshares opened at $27.63 before trading between $28.11 and $26.54 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Business First Bancshares’s market cap fall to $553,765,131 on 39,962 shares -above their 30-day average of 21,094.

About Business First Bancshares Inc.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, formerly known as Business First Bank, operates 43 banking centers in markets across Louisiana and in the Dallas, Texas area. b1BANK provides commercial and personal banking, treasury management and wealth solutions services to small to midsize businesses and their owners and employees.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

