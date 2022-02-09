Burlington Stores (BURL) gains 2.26% to Close at $233.04 on February 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BURL - Market Data & News Trade

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) shares gained 2.26%, or $5.14 per share, to close Wednesday at $233.04. After opening the day at $231.47, shares of Burlington Stores fluctuated between $235.35 and $230.89. 508,212 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 910,275. Wednesday's activity brought Burlington Stores’s market cap to $15,558,944,031.

Burlington Stores is headquartered in Burlington, New Jersey..

About Burlington Stores Inc

Burlington Stores, Inc., headquartered in New Jersey, is a nationally recognized off-price retailer with Fiscal 2020 net sales of $5.8 billion. The Company is a Fortune 500 company.' The Company operated 761 stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of Fiscal 2020, in 45 states and Puerto Rico, principally under the name Burlington Stores. The Company's stores offer an extensive selection of in-season, fashion-focused merchandise at up to 60% off other retailers' prices, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, baby, beauty, footwear, accessories, home, toys, gifts and coats.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

