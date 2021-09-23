BurgerFi (BFI) falls 1.09% to Close at $9.06 on September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BFI - Market Data & News Trade

BurgerFi International Inc (NASDAQ: BFI), a Miami, Florida, company, fell to close at $9.06 Wednesday after losing $0.1 (1.09%) on volume of 103,106 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $9.32 to a low of $8.83 while BurgerFi’s market cap now stands at $162,114,893.

About BurgerFi International Inc

Established in 2011, BurgerFi is among the nation's fastest-growing better burger concepts with approximately 125 BurgerFi restaurants domestically and internationally. The concept is chef-founded and is committed to serving fresh food of transparent quality. BurgerFi uses 100% American angus beef with no steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals or additives. BurgerFi's menu also includes high quality wagyu beef, antibiotic and cage-free chicken offerings, fresh, hand-cut sides and custard shakes and concretes. BurgerFi was named QSR Magazine's Breakout Brand of 2020, placed in the top 10 on Fast Casual's Top 100 Movers & Shakers list in 2020, was named 'Best Burger Joint' by Consumer Reports and fellow public interest organizations in the 2019 Chain Reaction Study, listed as a 'Top Restaurant Brand to Watch' by Nation's Restaurant News in 2019, included in Inc. Magazine's Fastest Growing Private Companies List, and ranked on Entrepreneur's 2017 Franchise 500.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

