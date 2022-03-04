Financial Markets by TradingView

Burford Capital (BUR) falls 4.65% to Close at $8.61 on March 4

Burford Capital Limited (NYSE: BUR), a Glategny Esplanade, Saint Peter Port, company, fell to close at $8.61 Friday after losing $0.42 (4.65%) on volume of 239,200 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $8.86 to a low of $8.61 while Burford Capital’s market cap now stands at $1,886,019,441.

About Burford Capital Limited

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation financeand risk management, asset recoveryand a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, and it works with law firms and clients around the world from its principal offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

