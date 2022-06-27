Burford Capital (BUR) Climbs 7.98% for June 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BUR - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR) moved 7.98% higher on June 27 to close at $10.01.

405,373 traded hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 211,884 shares.

Burford Capital lost 11.54% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-09-08.

About Burford Capital Limited

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation financeand risk management, asset recoveryand a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange, and it works with law firms and clients around the world from its principal offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney.

