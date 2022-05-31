Burcon Nutrascience (BRCN) Loses 6.16% on May 31

Today Burcon Nutrascience Corp (NASDAQ: BRCN) is trading 6.16% lower.

The latest price, as of 11:49:03 est, was $0.65. Burcon Nutrascience dropped $0.0425 over the previous day’s close.

22,955 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Burcon Nutrascience has a YTD change of 42.53%. The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-06-28.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

