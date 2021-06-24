Bumble Gives All Employees Paid Week Off To Fight COVID-19 Burnout

Image source: Bumble

Dating app Bumble Inc (Nasdaq: BMBL) gave its entire staff off this week in an effort to combat burnout brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to NBC News, the company provided an extra week of paid vacation to its 750 employees who work at its headquarters in Austin, Texas, and in Bumble's global offices in London, Moscow, London, Barcelona, Sydney and Mumbai.

"As vaccination rates increase and restrictions ease, we wanted to give our global teams a paid week off to rest and refresh after what's been an incredibly challenging time for everyone," a Bumble spokesperson said.

Employees of Bumble — which bills itself as a “woman-first dating app” in which only women can initiate conversations after a match has been made — will head back to work on June 28, NBC News reported.

According to the BBC, customer support staff will still work this week to ensure the app is functioning and will be given time off at a later date.

Bumble’s move is part of a growing trend by companies to prevent employee burnout, especially as workers struggle with pandemic-related fatigue.

In April, Microsoft Corp’s LinkedIn gave its workforce of 16,000 a paid week off.

Social media management platform Hootsuite made a similar announcement last month, introducing a company-wide “Wellness Week” in July to help support employee mental health.

Credit Suisse Group announced in March that it would give some of its junior bankers a $20,000 bonus to help boost morale.

Bumble made headlines earlier this year when its founder and chief executive officer Whitney Wolfe Herd, 31, became the world’s youngest self-made female billionaire after taking the company public in a $2.2 billion offering.

