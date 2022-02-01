Build A Bear Workshop (BBW) gains 4.09% in Light Trading on February 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BBW - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Build A Bear Workshop Inc Inc’s (NYSE: BBW) stock gained $0.73, accounting for a 4.09% increase. Build A Bear Workshop opened at $17.97 before trading between $18.88 and $17.87 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Build A Bear Workshop’s market cap rise to $303,208,156 on 215,578 shares -below their 30-day average of 373,466.

About Build A Bear Workshop Inc

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to 'add a little more heart to life' appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own 'furry friends' to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers an engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experience called the 'Bear-Builder' at www.buildabear.com. In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $255.3 million in fiscal 2020.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

