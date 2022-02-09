Build A Bear Workshop (BBW) gains 2.52% in Light Trading on February 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BBW - Market Data & News Trade

Build A Bear Workshop Inc (NYSE: BBW) shares gained 2.52%, or $0.5 per share, to close Wednesday at $20.31. After opening the day at $20.20, shares of Build A Bear Workshop fluctuated between $20.50 and $19.68. 195,212 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 316,702. Wednesday's activity brought Build A Bear Workshop’s market cap to $331,618,613.

Build A Bear Workshop is headquartered in St Louis, Missouri..

About Build A Bear Workshop Inc

Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on its mission to 'add a little more heart to life' appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own 'furry friends' to celebrate and commemorate life moments. Nearly 500 interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations operated through a variety of formats provide guests of all ages a hands-on entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers an engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing experience called the 'Bear-Builder' at www.buildabear.com. In addition, extending its brand power beyond retail, Build-A-Bear Entertainment, a subsidiary of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc., is dedicated to creating engaging content for kids and adults that fulfills the company's mission, while the company also offers products at wholesale and in non-plush consumer categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. posted total revenue of $255.3 million in fiscal 2020.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

