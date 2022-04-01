Buckle, (BKE) Falls 2.51% on April 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BKE - Market Data & News Trade

Today Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) is trading 2.51% down.

The latest price, as of 11:50:41 est, was $32.36. Buckle, dropped $0.83 so far today.

258,401 shares have been traded today.

As of the previous close, Buckle, has moved YTD 21.91%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-20.

About Buckle, Inc.

Offering a unique mix of high-quality,on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company's exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 445 retail stores in 42 states which includes the closing of one store during fiscal December. The Company operated 448 stores in 42 states as of January 7, 2020.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

