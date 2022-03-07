Financial Markets by TradingView

Buckle, (BKE) Drops 3.44% for March 7

Shares of Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) moved 3.44% lower on March 7 to close at $34.55.

576,304 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 514,533 shares.

Buckle, lost 15.43% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-03-11.

About Buckle, Inc.

Offering a unique mix of high-quality,on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company's exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 445 retail stores in 42 states which includes the closing of one store during fiscal December. The Company operated 448 stores in 42 states as of January 7, 2020.

