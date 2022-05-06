Buckle, (BKE) Down in Light Trading for May 6

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BKE - Market Data & News Trade

Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) shares changed 2.68% today on 754,667 shares - in comparison to their 30 day average of 826,646 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $31.63 the company has a 50 day moving average of $33.2.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-26.

Buckle, is down 22.34% so far this year.

About Buckle, Inc.

Offering a unique mix of high-quality,on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company's exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 445 retail stores in 42 states which includes the closing of one store during fiscal December. The Company operated 448 stores in 42 states as of January 7, 2020.

