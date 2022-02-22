BTRS - Class 1 (BTRS) gains 9.04% in Active Trading on February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BTRS - Market Data & News Trade

BTRS Holdings Inc - Class 1 (NASDAQ: BTRS) shares gained 9.04%, or $0.51 per share, to close Tuesday at $6.15. After opening the day at $5.57, shares of BTRS - Class 1 fluctuated between $6.25 and $5.52. 1,471,317 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 667,438. Tuesday's activity brought BTRS - Class 1’s market cap to $943,441,937.

BTRS - Class 1 is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey..

About BTRS Holdings Inc - Class 1

BTRS Holdings, Inc. is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, cash application and collections.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

