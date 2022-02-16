Bruker (BRKR) gains 3.05% for February 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BRKR - Market Data & News Trade

Bruker Corp (NASDAQ: BRKR) shares gained 3.05%, or $2.04 per share, to close Wednesday at $68.91. After opening the day at $66.38, shares of Bruker fluctuated between $69.02 and $65.88. 968,718 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 813,510. Wednesday's activity brought Bruker’s market cap to $10,450,561,693.

Bruker is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, and employs more than 6000 people.

About Bruker Corp

Bruker is enabling scientists to make breakthrough discoveries and develop new applications that improve the quality of human life. Bruker's high-performance scienti c instruments and high-value analytical and diagnostic solutions enable scientists to explore life and materials at molecular, cellular and microscopic levels. In close cooperation with its customers, Bruker is enabling innovation, improved productivity and customer success in life science molecular research, in applied and pharma applications, in microscopy and nanoanalysis, and in industrial applications, as well as in cell biology, preclinical imaging, clinical phenomics and proteomics research and clinical microbiology.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

