Brown-Forman (BF.B) gains 7.08% to Close at $69.41 on March 3

Brown-Forman Corp. - Class B (NYSE: BF.B), a Louisville, Kentucky, company, gained to close at $69.41 Thursday after gaining $4.59 (7.08%) on volume of 1,568,748 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $69.97 to a low of $66.33 while Brown-Forman’s market cap now stands at $32,470,226,220.

About Brown-Forman Corp. - Class B

For 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including Jack Daniel's Family of Brands, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers' Craft, Canadian Mist, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Early Times, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach, Slane, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman's brands are supported by approximately 4,800 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

