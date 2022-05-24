Brookline, (BRKL) Drops 8.16% on May 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BRKL - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Brookline Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKL) fell 8.16% Tuesday.

As of 11:49:26 est, Brookline, sits at $13.76 and has fallen $1.22 per share.

Brookline, has moved 2.28% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 6.08% based on the most recent close.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About Brookline Bancorp, Inc.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company with approximately $8.9 billion in assets and branch locations in eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island, is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts and operates as the holding company for Brookline Bank and Bank Rhode Island. The Company provides commercial and retail banking services and cash management and investment services to customers throughout Central New England.

