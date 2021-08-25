Brookfield Realsome Fund (RA) falls 0.18% on Strong Volume August 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange RA - Market Data & News Trade

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc (NYSE: RA) shares fell 0.18%, or $0.04 per share, to close Tuesday at $21.93. After opening the day at $21.98, shares of Brookfield Realsome Fund fluctuated between $22.05 and $21.90. 223,097 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 208,071. Tuesday's activity brought Brookfield Realsome Fund’s market cap to $962,571,363.

Brookfield Realsome Fund is headquartered in New York, New York..

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc

Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC is an SEC-registered investment adviser that represents the Public Securities platform of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., providing global listed real assets strategies including real estate equities, infrastructure equities, energy infrastructure equities, multi-strategy real asset solutions and real asset debt. With over $17 billion of assets under management as of November 30, 2020, PSG manages separate accounts, registered funds and opportunistic strategies for financial institutions, public and private pension plans, insurance companies, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds and individual investors. PSG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $575 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

