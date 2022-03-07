Brookfield Infrastructure (Subordinate Share) (BIPC) Gains 2.56% for March 7

Today, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp - Class A (Subordinate Share) (NYSE:BIPC) was up $1.78 to close Monday at $71.36.

The company began the day at $69.65 and shares fluctuated between $71.60 and $68.86 with 344,382 shares trading hands.

Brookfield Infrastructure (Subordinate Share) is averaging 279,580 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have gained 2.73% YTD.

Brookfield Infrastructure (Subordinate Share) is set to release earnings on 2022-05-05.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Corp - Class A (Subordinate Share)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a Canadian corporation, created to provide investors with greater flexibility in how they access BIP’s globally diversified portfolio of high-quality infrastructure assets. Class A shares of BIPC are structured to provide an economic return equivalent to BIP units though a traditional corporate structure. Each BIPC Class A share has same distribution as a BIP unit, and is exchangeable, at the shareholders option, for one BIP unit.

