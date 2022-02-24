Brookfield Infrastructure (Subordinate Share) (BIPC) gains 2.33% to Close at $69.37 on February 24

Today, Brookfield Infrastructure Corp - Class A (Subordinate Share) Inc’s (NYSE: BIPC) stock gained $1.58, accounting for a 2.33% increase. Brookfield Infrastructure (Subordinate Share) opened at $66.89 before trading between $69.48 and $66.80 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Brookfield Infrastructure (Subordinate Share)’s market cap rise to $5,097,130,637 on 373,719 shares -above their 30-day average of 320,344.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Corp - Class A (Subordinate Share)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a Canadian corporation, created to provide investors with greater flexibility in how they access BIP’s globally diversified portfolio of high-quality infrastructure assets. Class A shares of BIPC are structured to provide an economic return equivalent to BIP units though a traditional corporate structure. Each BIPC Class A share has same distribution as a BIP unit, and is exchangeable, at the shareholders option, for one BIP unit.

Visit Brookfield Infrastructure Corp - Class A (Subordinate Share)'s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

