Brookfield (BAM) Drops 1.76% on April 25

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. - Class A (NYSE: BAM) lost 1.76% Monday.

As of 11:50:32 est, Brookfield is currently sitting at $50.82 and has fallen $0.91 per share.

Brookfield has moved 9.18% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 14.25% based on the prior day’s close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-12.

About Brookfield Asset Management Inc. - Class A

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately US$600 billion of assets under management across real estate, infrastructure, renewable power, private equity and credit. Brookfield owns and operates long-life assets and businesses, many of which form the backbone of the global economy. Utilizing its global reach, access to large-scale capital and operational expertise, Brookfield offers a range of alternative investment products to investors around the world-including public and private pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, insurance companies and private wealth investors. Brookfield Asset Management is listed on the New York and Toronto stock exchanges under the symbol BAM and BAM.A respectively.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

