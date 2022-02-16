Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) gains 3.80% on Strong Volume February 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BKD - Market Data & News Trade

Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD), a Brentwood, Tennessee, company, gained to close at $6.56 Wednesday after gaining $0.24 (3.80%) on volume of 4,523,416 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $6.66 to a low of $6.20 while Brookdale Senior Living’s market cap now stands at $1,215,594,411.

Brookdale Senior Living currently has roughly 62550 employees.

About Brookdale Senior Living Inc

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement communities, with 726 communities in 44 states and the ability to serve approximately 65,000 residents as of September 30, 2020. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services to over 17,000 patients as of that date. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.

