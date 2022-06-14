Brookdale Senior Living (BKD) Drops 5.70% on June 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BKD - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc (NYSE: BKD) are down 5.70% Tuesday.

As of 11:49:50 est, Brookdale Senior Living is currently sitting at $4.48 and dropped $0.27 per share.

Brookdale Senior Living has moved 14.75% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 8.14% based on the previous close.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Brookdale Senior Living Inc

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the leading operator of senior living communities throughout the United States. The Company is committed to providing senior living solutions primarily within properties that are designed, purpose-built and operated to provide the highest-quality service, care and living accommodations for residents. Brookdale operates and manages independent living, assisted living, memory care and continuing care retirement communities, with 726 communities in 44 states and the ability to serve approximately 65,000 residents as of September 30, 2020. The Company also offers a range of home health, hospice and outpatient therapy services to over 17,000 patients as of that date. Brookdale's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD.

