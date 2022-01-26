Brooge Energy (BROG) falls 5.27% in Active Trading on January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BROG - Market Data & News Trade

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ: BROG), a South Church Street, George Town, company, fell to close at $8.25 Tuesday after losing $0.4454 (5.27%) on volume of 21,071 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $8.50 to a low of $8.00 while Brooge Energy’s market cap now stands at $876,702,832.

About Brooge Energy Limited

Brooge Energy conducts all of its business and operations through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company FZE ('BPGIC') and Brooge Petroleum and Gas Investment Company Phase III FZE ('BPGIC III'), Fujairah Free Zone Entities. Brooge Energy is a midstream oil storage and service provider strategically located outside the Strait of Hormuz adjacent to the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. Its oil storage business differentiates itself from competitors by providing customers with fast order processing times, excellent customer service and high accuracy blending services with low oil losses.

