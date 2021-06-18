Broadway Financial Corp. (BYFC) drops -10.6820% for June 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BYFC - Market Data & News Trade

Broadway Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BYFC) shares dropped -10.6820% to end trading Thursday at $3.01 per share - a net change of $-0.36. Shares traded between $3.42 and $2.71 throughout the day.

About Broadway Financial Corp.

Broadway Financial Corporation conducts its operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, Broadway Federal Bank, which is the leading community-oriented savings bank in Southern California serving low-to-moderate-income communities. Broadway Federal Bank offers a variety of residential and commercial real estate loan products for consumers, businesses and nonprofit organizations, other loan products and a variety of deposit products, including checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposits and retirement accounts. Broadway Federal Bank operates three full-service branches, two in the city of Los Angeles, and one located in the nearby city of Inglewood, California.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer