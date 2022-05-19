Broadway (BYFC) Pushes Higher in Pre-Market Trading for May 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BYFC - Market Data & News Trade

Broadway Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BYFC) is active in pre-market trading today, May 19, with shares climbing 8.84% from the last closing price.

The stock is down 36.36% year-to-date while moving 5.00% gains over the last 5 days.

About Broadway Financial Corp.

Broadway Financial Corporation conducts its operations through its wholly owned subsidiary, Broadway Federal Bank, which is the leading community-oriented savings bank in Southern California serving low-to-moderate-income communities. Broadway Federal Bank offers a variety of residential and commercial real estate loan products for consumers, businesses and nonprofit organizations, other loan products and a variety of deposit products, including checking, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposits and retirement accounts. Broadway Federal Bank operates three full-service branches, two in the city of Los Angeles, and one located in the nearby city of Inglewood, California.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

