Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK) Rises in Active Trading for May 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BRMK - Market Data & News Trade

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:BRMK) shares changed 2.68% today on 920,799 shares - compared to the 30 day average of 757,946 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $8.04 the company has a 50 day moving average of $8.28.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-05-09.

Broadmark Realty Capital has moved 14.22% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Broadmark Realty Capital visit the company profile.

About Broadmark Realty Capital Inc

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. is an internally managed commercial real estate finance company that offers short-term, first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation or development of residential or commercial properties. Broadmark Realty Capital manages and services its loan portfolio across a variety of market conditions and economic cycles.

To get more information on Broadmark Realty Capital Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Broadmark Realty Capital Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Stocks To Watch in 5G Wireless Growth Wave: Jeff Kagan Betting Against Elon Musk Has Not Been Profitable Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins