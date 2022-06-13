Brixmor Property (BRX) Loses 6.56% on June 13

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BRX - Market Data & News Trade

Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE: BRX) has lost $1.43 (6.56%) and sits at $20.51, as of 11:50:27 est on June 13.

848,476 shares have traded hands.

The Company has decreased 8.71% over the last 5 days and shares fell 8.10% over the last 30 days.

Brixmor Property is set to release earnings on 2022-08-01.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Brixmor Property visit the company profile.

About Brixmor Property Group Inc

Brixmor is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 393 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision 'to be the center of the communities it serves' and is home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers. Brixmor is a proud real estate partner to approximately 5,000 retailers including The TJX Companies, The Kroger Co., Publix Super Markets, Wal-Mart, Ross Stores and L.A. Fitness.

