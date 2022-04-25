Brinker, (EAT) Climbs 2.95% on April 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange EAT - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT) climbed 2.95% Monday.

As of 11:59:27 est, Brinker, is currently sitting at $39.34 and has moved $1.14 per share in trading so far.

Brinker, has moved 7.01% over the last 30 days and has a YTD change of 5.52% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-27.

About Brinker International, Inc.

Brinker International, Inc. is one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies. Based in Dallas, as of September 23, 2020, Brinker owned, operated, or franchised 1,660 restaurants under the names Chili's® Grill & Bar (1,607 restaurants) and Maggiano's Little Italy® (53 restaurants).

