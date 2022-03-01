Brink`s (BCO) falls 2.34% to Close at $68.42 on March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange BCO - Market Data & News Trade

Brink`s Co. (NYSE: BCO) shares fell 2.34%, or $1.64 per share, to close Tuesday at $68.42. After opening the day at $69.55, shares of Brink`s fluctuated between $70.59 and $68.16. 563,338 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 302,084. Tuesday's activity brought Brink`s’s market cap to $3,363,114,080.

Brink`s is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, and employs more than 62150 people.

About Brink`s Co.

The Brink’s Company is the global leader in total cash management, route-based secure logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Its customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies (including central banks), mints, jewelers and other commercial operations around the world. Its global network of operations in 52 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. Brink’s strong market position is supported by a leadership team with a proven track record of success, a long-term strategy to drive growth and the financial strength to continue to capture market share. Its culture of continuous improvement is supported by a global team dedicated to providing exceptional customer support.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

