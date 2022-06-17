BrightSpire Capital (BRSP) Rises 7.55% for June 17

BrightSpire Capital Inc - Class A (NYSE:BRSP) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading up 7.55% to $7.69 on June 17.

2,497,081 shares traded today while the 30-day daily average of 907,714 shares.

The company's stock has climbed 28.89% so far in 2022.

BrightSpire Capital shares have traded in a range between $7.09 and $10.21 over the past twelve months.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-08-03.

About BrightSpire Capital Inc - Class A

Colony Credit Real Estate is one of the largest commercial real estate (CRE) credit REITs, focused on originating, acquiring, financing and managing a diversified portfolio consisting primarily of CRE debt investments and net leased properties predominantly in the United States. CRE debt investments primarily consist of first mortgage loans, which the company expects to be the primary investment strategy. Colony Credit Real Estate is externally managed by a subsidiary of leading global digital real estate and investment management firm, Colony Capital, Inc. Colony Credit Real Estate is organized as a Maryland corporation and taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

